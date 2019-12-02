NPA 'vindicated' as AfriForum withdraws case against alleged rapist

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Monday said it was vindicated by a decision by AfriForum not to prosecute a grandfather who allegedly raped his granddaughter.

AfriForum had announced in November 2018 that it would pursue a private prosecution in the matter registered at Garsfontein police station.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said AfriForum was issued with a nolle prosequi certificate (indicating the NPA declined to prosecute), a prerequisite for the pursuit of a private prosecution.

This enabled the child's mother to privately prosecute the grandfather for alleged rape and sexual assault.

“The silence of AfriForum after abandoning one of their private prosecutions comes as no surprise as they have since realised the decision by the NPA not to institute criminal proceedings in that matter was valid,” Mjonondwane said.

She said advocates Gerrie Nel and Phyllis Vorster of AfriForum were due to institute and conduct the prosecution on behalf of the mother.