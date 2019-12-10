Woman critical after being stabbed multiple times in Durban

A woman is in a critical condition after she was stabbed multiple times in Wood Road in Montclair, south of Durban, on Tuesday.

Rescue Care's Garrith Jamieson said paramedics and doctors from a nearby mall were on scene attempting to stabilise the woman.

“It is believed a female has been stabbed multiple times and is in a critical condition,” he said.

Police didn't respond to queries at the time of publishing.