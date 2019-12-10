South Africa

Woman critical after being stabbed multiple times in Durban

By Orrin Singh - 10 December 2019 - 13:39
A woman has been stabbed multiple times in Montclair, south of Durban.
Image: 123rf.com/Monchai Tudsamalee

A woman is in a critical condition after she was stabbed multiple times in Wood Road in Montclair, south of Durban, on Tuesday. 

Rescue Care's Garrith Jamieson said paramedics and doctors from a nearby mall were on scene attempting to stabilise the woman.

“It is believed a female has been stabbed multiple times and is in a critical condition,” he said. 

Police didn't respond to queries at the time of publishing. 

