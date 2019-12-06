Woman recalls how she lost her eye

A woman has relived the violent attack that led to her losing her eye after she was stabbed multiple times by ex-boyfriend.

Sonto Radebe yesterday continued her testimony in the Roodepoort magistrate's court in the case against the ex-boyfriend.

Radebe has agreed to being identified.

Linda Makhanya faces two counts of attempted murder, rape and theft after he allegedly stabbed Radebe in two separate incidents. He allegedly raped her and stole her cellphone.

Makhanya pleaded not guilty to all the charges and told the court that the sexual intercourse between the pair was consensual.

An emotional Radebe told the court that she was stabbed by the accused on October 23 2017 over a month after he strangled and raped her in her rented room.

"I was getting ready for work at around 5am. I had just taken a bath and went to throw out the water I was bathing with into the toilet, which is situated outside. I went back into my room and to my surprise, I found my ex-boyfriend in the room," Radebe said.