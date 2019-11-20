Man found dead at Durban's popular beachfront casino complex

A 49-year-old Durban man, whose identity is known to SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE, was found dead in a hotel room at Suncoast Towers, part of the popular beachfront casino complex, on Tuesday morning.

"It is alleged on November 19 at 5.45am, a body of 49-year-old man was found lying on the floor in one of the hotels in North Beach," said Col Thembeka Mbele.

"The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated. The postmortem will determine the cause of death."

Mbele said an inquest docket was being investigated by Durban Central police.

The hotel confirmed the incident. "The matter is currently under police investigation, and the hotel management is co-operating with the police. Our sympathies are with his family and friends," said the hotel in a statement.