South Africa

Households, businesses left in dark as Eskom implements load-shedding again

By KGAUGELO MASWENENG - 05 December 2019 - 16:20
Stage 2 load-shedding will run until 11pm on Thursday.
Image: 123rf.com/Prapan Ngawkeaw

Eskom announced on Thursday that it would implement stage 2 load-shedding from 4pm until 11pm.

The power utility sent out a brief alert shortly after 3pm.

“Eskom regrets that Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented from 16:00 to 23:00 today due to a shortage of capacity,” it said on Twitter.

After a winter without power cuts, Eskom resumed load-shedding in October when multiple unplanned outages and other issues took more than 20% of generation capacity out of the system, SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE reported in November.

In February implemented loadshedding, which impacted negatively on households many businesses.

