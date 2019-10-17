Load-shedding downgraded to stage 1 on Friday

“Some generation units have returned to service and we are expecting more to return to service over the next few days, which lessens the probability of load-shedding over the weekend," Mabuza said.

Listing some of the issues that had led to Eskom deciding to cut power, he said at the Medupi plant there was a broken conveyor belt, which was used to transport coal to the plant.

“Contingency measures were put in place to manually feed coal to Medupi while we endeavour to fix their conveyor belt. We have made considerable progress in that we now expect this to be done by the middle of next week,” Mabuza said.

In September, Eskom had shared its summer plan wherein it said it did not foresee any load-shedding over this period if it could contain its unplanned outages below 9,500MW.

On Thursday, Mabuza said against high levels of consumption over the past weekend, the power provider experienced high levels of breakdowns that exceeded the 10,500 MW level. This led to excessive utilisation of its water and diesel emergency reserves.

At the weekend, six power stations were shut down due to power leaks, which in turn contributed to unplanned outages increasing to 12,000MW.

Mabuza explained that the end of the cold winter periods did not mean an easing of pressure on the system.

“The summer period is different to winter in that the profile of demand is such that it peaks in the morning and remains relatively flat during the day and peaks again in the evening. Although the demand is flat during the day, it is relatively higher compared to winter,” Mabuza said.