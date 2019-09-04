Broke Eskom could shut down plants due to emissions violations

That package is on top of a 23 billion rand a year bailout for the next three years.

"If we were to press a button today and solve all theses (emissions) troubles, it would cost us R300 billion. But as you know we do not have money," Eskom's acting Chief Executive and chairman Jabu Mabuza told reporters.

Eskom has therefore applied to the Department of Environmental Affairs for rolling postponements of its obligations to meet the emissions and air standards.

"If we don't fix this and reduce our emissions, there's a risk that we have to shut down some of the power stations," Oberholzer told a press briefing. "Have we done the work we said we would? No we haven't."

Oberholzer did not say when Eskom's failure to meet emissions requirements might trigger plant closures.

KEEPING THE LIGHTS ON

Ratings agencies regularly cite Eskom as one of the biggest threats to South Africa's investment-grade credit rating status.

Power cuts - referred to as loadshedding in South Africa - in the first quarter pushed Africa's most developed economy into a deep contraction.

Though the situation has improved since March due to stable coal supplies and a maintenance overhaul, Mabuza did not rule out further blackouts.

"Whilst we cannot guarantee there will be no loadshedding we are confident we can keep the lights on this summer," he said.

Eskom's coal stocks were at 50 days, excluding the Medupi and Kusile power stations, Mabuza said, adding that the company planned to undertake plant maintenance on 5,500 MW of capacity over the next seven months.