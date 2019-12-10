PE to host Mandela Challenge for 3 years

An agreement has been reached for the Nelson Mandela Challenge to be hosted in Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape, for the next three years.

Safa has signed on the dotted line with the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality for the rights to stage the annual international friendly in honour of the late icon. The deal is a continuation from this year's friendly where Bafana beat Mali in front of a near-capacity crowd in PE. Sowetan has it on good authority that the deal is with the PE metro.

Safa acting CEO Gay Mokoena let the cat out of the bag but did not reveal the said metro. "On the Mandela Challenge we have adopted a new approach and have entered into an agreement with one of the metros," Mokoena said.

"We have entered into a three-year contract that they will be hosting the Nelson Mandela Challenge."

Contacted yesterday, Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality spokesperson Kupido Baron did not want to comment before an official announcement.