Tragic end to hiking trip for duo

Two athletes who drowned while on a hiking trip swam in a natural pool that most hikers avoided.

The bodies of Desmond Matsane and Noncedo Pheza were recovered from a natural spring in the Magaliesburg area in which they were last seen swimming on Saturday morning while on a hiking trip.

The pool the pair was swimming in has been described as dark and deeper than most of the pools in that area.

It was apparently not the preferred swimming spot on the hiking trail as it was about 4m to 5m deep at its deepest end.

Afrika Tau, who was close to the pair, said a stranger who had seen the pair on the hiking trail told them he had seen them earlier on Saturday morning walking in the direction of one of the natural pools up the mountains.