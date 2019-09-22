Grade 12 pupil drowns at Rustenburg lodge during matric dance excursion

A grade 12 pupil from Lethabong high school in Soshanguve, Tshwane drowned in a swimming pool at the Ananda Lodge in Rustenburg on Saturday.

He was part of a group of 48 pupils who went to the resort for their matric dance.

Gauteng Education spokesperson Steve Mabona said the pupil died two hours after they arrived at the resort.

“The 48 pupils from Soshanguve school were accompanied by three educators. Our psycho social unit team has been dispatched to commence with necessary counselling,” Mabona said.

MEC Panyaza Lesufi conveyed his deepest condolences to the family.

“We would like to convey our deepest condolences to the family and the entire school population during this time of grief,” Lesufi said.

UPDATE

This article earlier incorrectly identified Sun City as the scene of the tragic drowning. It has since been confirmed that the drowning happened at Ananda lodge in Rusternburg. The article has been edited to reflect this.