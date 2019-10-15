Boy (10) dies a hero trying to save sister (8)

A 10-year old boy died as a hero while trying to save his eight-year-old sister who had fallen into a trench at a construction site.

Edward Masithi, the children's uncle, yesterday described Ntakadzeni as a brave young boy who showed undying love for his sister Adivhaho after he met his death trying to save her.

Adivhaho had slipped into a deep trench on Saturday.

Both children drowned and their bodies were recovered later on the day.

"I would pat his back to commend his bravery. He went into the trench without knowing how deep it was, but he did not mind about that, what was important was his younger sister's life," he said.

The family said they will demand compensation from the construction company for their loss.

The trench was dug up by a construction company building a bridge in Muledane outside Thohoyandou in Venda.

Masithi, 41, added that he too risked his life when he jumped into the water-filled trench to look for the children's bodies.

"After I heard that my brother's children have drowned, I immediately rushed to the scene. When I arrived, the police told me that they were still waiting for the rescue unit from Polokwane, 190km away," he said.

"I found the young one first, and she was breathless already," he said.

Masithi said he continued with the search and recovered Ntakadzeni's body.