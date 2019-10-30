Herolds Bay mom and child drowned, postmortem reveals

A mother and her child who disappeared when their vehicle plummeted off a cliff in Herolds Bay last week died from drowning.

This was the revealed through the postmortem conducted this week, reported HeraldLIVE.

The bodies of Herolds Bay mom Heidi Scheepers, 35, and her son, Hugo, 2, were recovered within days of the crash.

Efforts to locate missing six-year-old, Cozette, are still under way.

Scheepers had taken the children for a walk on the beach about 6pm on October 22, but the three failed to return home.

They were reported missing by Scheepers’ husband, Ettienne, 36, a few hours later, sparking a multidisciplinary search.