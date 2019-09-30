South Africa

KwaZulu-Natal teenager critical after near-drowning

By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER - 30 September 2019 - 11:54
NSRI members were called to save a teenager and two men who tried to help her after she was swept out to sea in Salt Rock, KwaZulu-Natal.
NSRI members were called to save a teenager and two men who tried to help her after she was swept out to sea in Salt Rock, KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: NSRI

A KwaZulu-Natal teenager is fighting for her life after surviving a near-drowning at Salt Rock, north of Durban, on Saturday.

Brendon Power of the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) in Ballito said the 17-year-old remains in a critical condition after she ran into trouble while swimming near the main beach.

Power said a spring tide had caused rough seas, resulting in dangerous bathing conditions. He said a rescue team was deployed after receiving a report of a "drowning in progress".

"It was found that a 17-year-old girl was being swept out to sea by rip currents, and two good Samaritans reached her in the surf," he said.

Power said lifeguards managed to rescue all three people. Paramedics performed cardio pulmonary resuscitation on the teenager and revived her.

"The teenager was airlifted to hospital, where she remains in a critical condition," said Power.

The two men who helped her were also taken to hospital for treatment.

One of the men had cuts and bruises from rocks.

Durban boy drowns while swimming with friends in lagoon

A dip in the ocean for a group of young friends ended in tragedy after an 11-year-old boy drowned at the La Mercy lagoon, north of Durban on Thursday.
News
2 days ago

Grade 12 pupil drowns at Rustenburg lodge during matric dance excursion

A grade 12 pupil from Lethabong high school in Soshanguve, Tshwane drowned in a swimming pool at the Ananda Lodge in Rustenburg on Saturday.
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Somizi and Mohale's extravagant wedding - Mzansi reacts
‘People just want to feel good’ - #ImStaying Facebook group celebrates Mzansi’s ...
X