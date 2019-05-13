Celeste Lukau‚ the wife of flamboyant pastor Alph Lukau‚ has likened her husband to Jesus‚ saying he has been crucified for helping to heal others.

She said the couple's five children had been mocked and traumatised at school after an embarrassing fake-resurrection scandal in February. The "hatred and judgment" from people was very painful for them‚ she said.

"The kids were crying‚ asking what we've done that led to this ... their father had to sit them down one by one and explain. Jesus was crucified for doing the best things; we are suffering the same."

Breaking her silence for the first time since the incident‚ Celeste said she stood by her husband despite allegations that he was a womaniser who slept with young congregants of their church‚ Alleluia Ministries International.

In March‚ the pastor raised Elliot Moyo "from the dead". He claimed Moyo's body had been sent to the church by the man's family after he was said to have died a few days earlier.

A video of the resurrection went viral on social media‚ with many claiming it was clearly a sham and that Moyo's acting skills left much to be desired.