A former police officer has been sentenced by the Pietermaritzburg High Court to six life terms after being convicted on six counts of murder.

Lungisani Arnold Mgaga‚ 30 also received an additional 50 years’ imprisonment for five counts of attempted murder.

“The accused has been in custody since 2015 after his arrest and was found in possession of his service pistol that was used during the commission of these crimes. His co-accused‚ Themba Mvelase‚ 32‚ who was sentenced last year‚ is already serving life imprisonment for five counts of murder and ten years for five counts of attempted murder‚” said KwaZulu-Natal police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane.

Zwane said that on October 11 20114 at about 5.10pm‚ a Mercedes Benz vehicle with five occupants was travelling on Pieters road when it was attacked by unknown suspects who opened fire‚ killing one person who was identified as Happy Hlomuka‚ 30.