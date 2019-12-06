South Africa

From petrol attendant to filling station owner

By Karabo Ledwaba - 06 December 2019 - 08:24

Aubrey Ndouvhada went from being a petrol attendant to becoming owner of a Sasol garage in his village in Limpopo.

The 36-year-old father of three from Botlokwa, north of Polokwane, dropped out of the Tshwane University of Technology where he was studying towards a qualification in education because of lack of funds.

"After I passed grade 12, I went to study education but I wasn't passionate about it. I didn't even last three months because I didn't have any funding."

Ndouvhada said he went back home where he started a car wash business outside a hospital. "This is where I met Dr [Mica] Maphoto, who saw potential in me. I told him I want to own a petrol station one day and he gave me R15,000 to buy [a piece of] land."

He said he eventually got a job as a petrol attendant where he worked between 2009 and 2012. "I spoke to the owner and asked him how to go about getting a filling station. He sat me down and explained the entire process to me. After that, every year, I made sure that I achieved one thing on the list to reach my dream," he said.

Ndouvhada said he was rejected by many oil companies when he approached them with his paperwork.

"A lot of them didn't believe in me, they would even think I was instead looking for a job."

Inspirational stories that captured the country this year

Rags to riches stories to inspire the despondent
News
11 months ago

Ndouvhada told Sowetan that he called his former employer, who helped him in getting a franchise.

He said he applied for funding from the National Empowerment Fund (NEF) and he was granted a R12m loan which he has to pay back.

Between 2012 and 2016, he had to ensure that he completed all the requirements to get a petrol station. His garage was launched in 2016.

"I just want people to know that there are options for them if they want to own a business, because there is funding in government. That's how I got my business."

Ndouvhada, who employs 32 people, said managing people was his biggest challenge.

"Your employee will call you to tell you that they are sick and meanwhile it is month end. This can make my job difficult."

Ndouvhada said his ultimate dream is to own six filling stations and create a legacy for his children.

"I want to build a legacy but I know that I can't choose their futures for them."

Meanwhile, Maphoto confirmed to Sowetan the R15,000 gift to Ndouvhada, and said it was out of the goodness of his heart.

"I just wanted to plant a seed and I did not expect anything in return. It's something from the heart and I'm glad things have come together for him," said Maphoto.

Township pharmacy owner goes from rags to riches

Phumza Matwele is the founder of Eunimike Trading, the only over-the-counter pharmacy and healthcare centre in Khayelitsha, Western Cape
Business
6 months ago

Engineering student's vacuum-cleaning service a winner

An electrical engineering student from Wits University has successfully started a booming vacuum-cleaning service for students living in an outside ...
Business
2 months ago

Taxi association rewards its graduate Nkazimulo Khumalo

An East Rand taxi driver who graduated with a Bachelor's degree in education has been rewarded by his association with a refund of the fees he spent ...
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X