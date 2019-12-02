Battle for control of Johannesburg set to continue this week

The battle for control of Johannesburg will continue this week as the council sits again to try to elect Herman Mashaba's replacement as mayor.

The council sat on Thursday last week to elect a new mayor, but proceedings were stalled over the interpretation of what constitutes a majority vote.

This led to council speaker Vasco da Gama postponing the election to December 4 and 5 to get an independent legal opinion on what constitutes a majority when electing a mayor.

The DA, EFF and ANC are all fielding candidates for the position. The EFF has nominated its regional chair and caucus leader, Musa Novela, for the post, while the DA has proposed its regional leader and finance member of the mayoral committee (MMC), Funzela Ngobeni.

The ANC's regional chair, Geoff Makhubo, will represent the party in the contest. Whoever wins will wield much influence on how the city spends the R65.5bn allocated for the 2019/2020 financial year.

A post-cabinet media briefing is expected to take place on Thursday, with a possible announcement on its decision on the future of e-tolls in Gauteng. A task team established by President Cyril Ramaphosa whittled the options down to seven - including the user-pays principle - and these were presented to the cabinet, which is debating the issue.