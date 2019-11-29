MEC Lebogang Maile threatens to remove Joburg speaker Vasco da Gama

Gauteng's MEC for human settlements, Lebogang Maile, has accused Johannesburg council speaker Vasco da Gama of abusing his powers and threatened to institute proceedings to have him removed from the position.

This comes after the postponement of a Johannesburg council meeting on Thursday that was meant to elect a new mayor. Postponing the meeting, Da Gama said he wanted to get a legal opinion on what "majority vote" meant in relation to voting for a new mayor.

The ANC has insisted Da Gama should have consulted and made a decision on Thursday because the council meeting had a quorum.

In a statement on Friday, Maile said he had written a formal letter to Da Gama, requesting written representations from him about why he should not be suspended or removed as a councillor.

“A council meeting was duly scheduled for November 28 2019 to elect a new executive mayor for the city. You, however, adjourned the council meeting and postponed same to December 4-5 2019. You indicated the postponement was necessary in order to seek independent legal opinion on what constitutes a majority of votes to elect a new executive mayor”, wrote Maile.