Banning media from cricket games is costly for CSA

Let's not get this twisted, Cricket South Africa shot itself in the foot and bowled the mother of all no-balls when it decided to revoke the accreditations of five journalists on Sunday.

It's censorship of the highest order and, honestly, crass stupidity from an organisation that can ill afford to start a war with the media.

The fact that CSA were summoned to a meeting by sponsors on Monday afternoon highlights the gravity of this situation. No clear-thinking sponsor wants to be attached to a brand/ organisation that's at loggerheads with scribes. That's bad for business.

There are some questions for CSA:

Why did they decide on this course of action?

Who on earth decided on this course of action?

Aren't their skins thick enough to handle criticism?

Either way, it was a misinformed, and now rather costly way of dealing with a matter that could have been resolved if the powers that be at Melrose Estate had done their due diligence in terms of recourse from a press ombudsman perspective.