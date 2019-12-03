Former labour minister Mildred Oliphant has dismissed parts of Mzwanele Manyi's evidence at the state capture inquiry‚ denying she met him before being sworn into the position in November 2010.

Manyi‚ who was director-general of the department at the time‚ previously told the commission that he had met Oliphant at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport on November 3 2010 and they had discussed his dismissal from the position.

There was confusion at the time as to whether Manyi was dismissed from the department or placed on precautionary suspension. He went on to replace Themba Maseko as director-general at the Government Communication Information System (GCIS) in February 2011‚ a direct transfer from the labour department.

Oliphant told the commission on Tuesday that she met Manyi only a few weeks after her appointment‚ at the Sheraton Hotel.

“When I arrived at the department‚ Manyi was not there ... I was not even aware that the DG was dismissed. When I was thinking of approving the DG in cabinet‚ I received a call from Manyi‚” she told the commission.