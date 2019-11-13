Rulani Mokwena, dump the arrogance

My advice to Rulani Mokwena is that he must not follow Pitso Mosimane's and Benni McCarthy's example and accept defeat. He is young and must be grateful that Bucs gave him a chance to coach them. - Thabo Sibeko, Newcastle

Well done Chiefs, sorry Bucs

To Kaizer Chiefs, well done and to my beloved Buccaneers, better luck next time guys. Let us continue to be faithful to Orlando Pirates and be patient and give support to the coach and his technical staff. - Sputla, Zebediela

Pitso, Mokwena fix your faults

Pitso Mosimane and Rulani Mokwena must fix their own coaching deficiencies instead of trying to use Kaizer Chiefs as an excuse. The current Chiefs squad is better and more organised than in recent years. - Pio Mashaba

Biblical sin of greed by Mswati

One hundred and twenty BMWs and 19 Porches is more than King Mswati III needs. Biblically, greed is one of seven deadly sins. Let's support people of Eswatini against the monstrosity of their monarchy. - Thami Zwane

ANC built no-pay culture

I don't think township residents will pay for municipal services because prior to 1994 the ANC instigated thugs to burn the properties of those who paid, thereby creating a culture of nonpayment. - Johane