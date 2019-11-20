Gauteng 'tornadoes' were probably just dust and hot air: SA Weather Service

The South African Weather Service (Saws) on Wednesday ruled out the possibility of tornadoes hitting parts of Gauteng and Mpumalanga.

This is after pictures of so-called tornadoes in Bapsfontein and Delmas, both east of Johannesburg, were circulated on social media.

“As the weather service, we can confirm it was definitely not a tornado, most likely just dust levels [being picked up by the wind],” said forecaster Edward Engelbrecht.

He said high dust levels were fairly common on hot days.