Destruction as deadly tornado hits KZN

A tornado left a swathe of destruction in New Hanover and Greytown, north of Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal, yesterday.

Residents of Mshwati district were hit hard by the tunnel of wind that blew through the area, uprooting trees in its wake.

The KZN department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) said disaster management teams had been dispatched to New Hanover amid fears of possible deaths and missing people.

"Scores of people" were injured, said the department, adding that homes and public infrastructure had been damaged.

"Preliminary reports received by the department indicate that a number of people who sustained injuries in the incident are receiving medical attention from surrounding hospitals," said Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka..

"A number of homes have collapsed, countless trees have been uprooted and the electricity supply in the area has been interrupted. Our teams are working hard to provide support to the affected communities."

SA Weather Service (Saws) forecaster Wiseman Dlamini confirmed that there was a severe storm in the New Hanover and Greytown area. "It was a supercell and a tornado formed. I saw the severity of the storm on the radar and the wind speeds. It was on average about 20-35km per hour. This is very strong," he said.