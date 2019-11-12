WATCH | 'Scores injured' as tornado hits KwaZulu-Natal

A tornado left a swathe of destruction in New Hanover and Greytown, north of Pietermaritzburg, on Tuesday.

Residents of Mshwati district were hit hard by the tunnel of wind that blew through the area, uprooting trees in its wake.

The KZN department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) said disaster management teams had been dispatched to New Hanover amid fears of possible deaths and missing people.

"Scores of people" were injured, said the department, adding that homes and public infrastructure had been damaged.