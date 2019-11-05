Jacob Zuma 'ill' and unable to appear before state capture inquiry

Former president Jacob Zuma will no longer appear before the state capture inquiry next week.

The commission said on Tuesday that Zuma's legal team had informed them that he was "ill" and unable to attend his second round of hearings, set down between November 11 and November 15.

Zuma was initially expected to appear before the commission in October, but his lawyers said they were busy with legal matters arising from a recent Pietermaritzburg High Court decision dismissing the former president's application for a permanent stay of prosecution in his corruption case.

It is now unclear when, and if, Zuma will return to the commission.