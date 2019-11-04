Mine loses R8m a day due to protests

A coal supply company owned by Eskom board chairperson Jabu Mabuza's brother-in-law is losing over R8m a day in revenue due to violent protests at its mine in Mpumalanga.

Mzimkhulu Mining, whose directors include Themba Langa, Mabuza's brother-in-law, and SG Coal, approached the high court to seek an urgent interdict against the Truckers Association of SA (Tasa).

In papers filed in the Middelburg high court, the mine accuses truck owners in the eMalahleni area of intimidation and damage to property.

Mzimkhulu has four directors - Mack Maleka, Sibusiso Sibisi, Bheki Khumalo and Langa.

Maleka, in his founding affidavit as the financial director of the mine, said the approximate value of coal which couldn't be transported each day amounted to approximately to R8.1m.

"This translates into a substantial loss of revenue for the mine on a daily basis. The unlawful actions also result in nonfulfilment of contractual commitments towards Eskom. The mine had to shut down for the day because nobody was allowed access. This has a tremendous impact on the operations of the mine as well as security of its employees," Maleka said.