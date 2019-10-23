Without Zuma, Mmusi was found wanting

But I am certain that, wherever he is these days, he has something witty to say about isiphithiphithi (the chaos) that has engulfed his opponents.

As I write this, I can almost here him say:Iyabhubhudla inkezo - trouble is brewing, as he watches the television for an announcement by DA leader Mmusi Maimane.

“A broken Mmusi, in a broken DA,” he is probably saying - mockingly.

On a serious note though, the crisis most of Zuma’s opponents find themselves in today, especially the DA, is as a result of them not thinking beyond the day of his fall.

Take Maimane. The young DA leader did spectacularly well during the Zuma years, delivering some of the most memorable speeches in parliament.

Under his leadership, the DA inflicted a series of court defeats for Zuma and his administration - hence plunging that government into a deep political crisis that eventually resulted in its collapse.

Nkandla, the Spy Tapes, the Simelane case are but some of the court victories the Maimane-led DA scored against Zuma.

The electorate responded approvingly. The DA’s share of the national votes in 2016 grew to 27 percent, from 22.2 percent in 2014.

And this growth was happening across the board. The party’s own figures say the DA’s share of the black vote under Maimane at the time almost doubled from 3.2 perecent to 5.9 percent. The Indian vote rose from 69.5 percent to 77.3 percent and among Coloureds, the party grew from 74.6 percent to 75.1 percent.

Even white voters, the DA’s traditional constituency, rose from 91.4 percent to 92.8 percent.

With these figures, Maimane and those close to him were already talking about the possibility of bring the ANC just under 50 percent of the votes in 2019, hence triggering the formation of a coalition government the DA hoped it would lead.

But then Zuma, the gift that kept on giving for the DA in electoral terms, lost the ANC’s Nasrec conference in 2017 - triggering a change in the political landscape.