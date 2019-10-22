President Cyril Ramaphosa needs all hands on deck to keep SA afloat

It takes a long time to turn around a large ship. Yet many of us expected President Cyril Ramaphosa to suddenly turn around the economy of an entire country, which had been largely captured. This is an unfair demand on him and is setting up ourselves for disappointment.

Nevertheless, Ramaphosa has begun many changes and has provided a stability we never knew under the previous president, Jacob Zuma.

He needs our support. Whether you are black or white, left or right, we are all in this together. It won't help to say: "I don't care if the boat is leaking on your side", because we will sink together.

Unemployment leads to more crime and instability, which then scares off investors who can revive our great country by setting up businesses.

Martin Zagnoev, Sunningdale Ridge, Johannesburg