Will the Buffalo do the right thing and fire the Tiger from cabinet?

Some South Africans often refer to the state of our politics as that of Animal Farm, followed by the quip, "all animals are equal but some animals are more equal than others".

This was of course an amendment to the original commandment seven that stated "all animals are equal".

However, once the animals had taken charge of the farm, some were now interested in putting in place a hierarchy to differentiate power relations and by so doing the distribution of resources and comfort.

Politicians in our country are very good at this, being one with communities during the electioneering period; hugging and kissing potential voters, promising them the world, sitting on the floor, crying with them and even giving them pocket money.

When they get elected, they suddenly need elaborate security detail to be protected, supposedly, against the same electorate that put them in power.

No. Politicians often need security to protect themselves from other politicians - the battle for the top seats is often bruising, creating enemies along the path. These bruises can be bloody and fatal at times.