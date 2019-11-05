Wife of pastor convicted of rape in hiding after threats

The wife of a Limpopo pastor convicted on two counts of rape has gone into hiding after she allegedly received death threats.

Pastor James Thubakgale, 57, of the Deliverance Church of Christ in Seshego, Polokwane, was this year convicted of raping two minors aged 12 and 14 in Polokwane in 2012. He has been unable to raise R200,000 for bail for his freedom.

According to a police source, Thubakgale's wife who is looking after the couple's businesses including a farm, minibus taxis and other properties, received death threats after she refused to sell some of the assets in order to pay bail for her husband.

"Last week she went to the Seshego police station and made a sworn affidavit, stating that she was receiving death threats because she is refusing to bail her husband out.

"She, however, refused to open a case and said she was going to protect herself because she wants to run the businesses," said a police officer.