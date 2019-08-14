Omotoso to petition after judge refuses to move trial from Port Elizabeth

Port Elizabeth high court judge Irma Schoeman has dismissed Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso’s application for leave to appeal against her decision to allow the trial to be heard in Port Elizabeth.

Schoeman found that there were no reasonable prospects that a different court would come to a different decision.

Attorney Peter Daubermann‚ defence counsel for Omotoso and his co-accused Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho‚ brought the application‚ claiming that the Port Elizabeth court did not have the jurisdiction to hear evidence led by the state relating to charges for alleged offences which happened elsewhere.

Daubermann argued that the authorisation certificate to centralise the case was invalid and lacked vital information‚ including details of the alleged offences.