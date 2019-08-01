Omotoso says state is hiding info

The state was yesterday accused of withholding vital information by the defence of alleged sex pest Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso, 60, in the Port Elizabeth high court.

The defence argued that this was preventing them from preparing a fair defence and that a vague charge sheet was being used to prosecute Omotoso and his two co-accused.

Defence attorney Peter Daubermann said the state did not bother to investigate and determine specific dates and places of claims of alleged rape and human trafficking of least 21 young women were some of the main reasons for Daubermann to file an application to the court to make an order to compel the state to provide further particulars to the 97 charges the trio face.

Omotoso stands accused along Lusanda Sulani, 36, and Zukiswa Sitho, 28,

Daubermann said: "The state did not bother to get the information. The state did not bother to investigate further to the detriment of [Omotoso and his co-accused]."

According to Daubermann, the state has in its possession the details of when and where the alleged offences took place but that they had refused to supply the defence with this.

"Had proper information been supplied, the defence could prepare a defence argument and prepare an alibi from the onset. The state cannot simply say on or about 2001 and 2010 an offence occurred where [Omotoso allegedly] raped a complainant."