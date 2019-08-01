Omotoso rape trial to start on Friday after bid for more charge details fails

After numerous delays the trail of rape accused Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso and his co-accused is set to begin in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Friday after judge Irma Schoeman dismissed an application by the defence to compel the state to provide them with more information pertaining to the charges they face.

This after judge Irma Schoeman on Thursday dismissed an application to the court brought by defence attorney Peter Daubermann to make an order to compel the state to provide further particulars to the charges.

Following Schoeman’s ruling Daubermann asked for a postponement allowing him to consult with his clients and prepare for possible objections when the state reads into the court record the litany of charges ranging from racketeering to rape, sexual assault and human trafficking.

Daubermann told Schoeman he expected the court to rule in his favour and needed time to consult.

“I did not prepare for this eventuality,” Daubermann said.