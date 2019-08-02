Alleged sex pest pastor Timothy Omotoso questions whether PE court is allowed to hear his case

Does the Port Elizabeth high court have the authority to preside over matters that did not take place within the court's jurisdiction?

This was the crux of the argument that the defence put forward in the case of alleged rapist Timothy Omotoso.

The trial was delayed yet again on Friday as concerns were raised by the legal team representing Omotoso and his co-accused about the centralisation of the charges against them.

They argued that the charges of human trafficking, racketeering, rape and sexual assault had allegedly taken place in Secunda, Richards Bay, Bloemfontein and Umlanga Rocks, among other places. This, they said, did not fall within the scope of the Port Elizabeth high court's jurisdiction.