Timothy Omotoso case continues in the Port Elizabeth High Court

State and defence square off in Port Elizabeth High Court following an application by Omotoso for the state to provide further particulars to the 97 charges against him and his two co-accused.

Allegations that the state was withholding vital information to allow the defence team of alleged sex pest Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso to prepare a fair defence and that a vague charge sheet was being used to prosecute him and his two co-accused were made in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Wednesday.

Claims by defence attorney Peter Daubermann on behalf of Omotoso, 60, and his co-accused Lusanda Sulani, 36, and Zukiswa Sitho, 28, that the state did not bother to investigate and determine specific dates and placed of claims of alleged rape and human trafficking of at least 21 young women were some of the main reasons for Daubermann to file an application to the court to make an order to compel the state to provide further particulars to the 97 charges the trio face ranging from rape to human trafficking and racketeering.

"The state did not bother to get the information.

"The state did not bother to investigate further to the detriment of [Omotoso and his co-accused]," Daubermann said.

According to Daubermann the state has in its possession the details of when and where the alleged offences took place but that they had refused to supply the defence with this.