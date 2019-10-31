WATCH | Video of police forcefully taking baby from mother in Cape Town goes viral

A video of members of the SA Police Service (SAPS) allegedly trying to snatch a baby from a woman in Cape Town has gone viral.

In the video, police can be seen violently pulling a girl from a woman on the ground, while she desperately tries to hold on to the baby.

The child clings to the woman, while three police officers force her to let go.

The incident happened during a stand-off between police and foreigners in Cape Town on Wednesday.