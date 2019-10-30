WATCH | Police battle refugees during eviction of protesters in Cape Town

Police have arrested about 100 people in an altercation flowing from a court-ordered eviction to remove a group involved in a sit-in protest in Cape Town.

About 300 refugees and asylum seekers have been occupying the Waldorf Arcade in St George's Mall, outside the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), since October 9. They want the UN agency to move them to a different country, for fear of xenophobic violence in South Africa.

On Wednesday police were in the area to support the sheriff in executing a court order, said Brig Novela Potelwa.

The court order was granted on October 18 at the Cape Town magistrate's court after the landlord made an application to evict the group.

"The SAPS in the Western Cape is aware of earlier efforts to engage the group facilitated by role players such as the UNHCR to resolve the impasse in an amicable manner. Unfortunately, the attempts yielded no positive result.

"With a court order in place, the SAPS is obligated to support its execution by the sheriff. Law enforcement officials from Cape Town and the police's public order police are henceforth on site."