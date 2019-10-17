WATCH | Police pounce on man after snatching phone in brazen theft

The video shows the driver of a grey Nissan SUV sitting in traffic with the window open. A man runs up to him and grabs his phone off his lap.

The driver gets out to try to catch the suspect but is distracted by two or three other men. A taxi also blocks the driver's path, and it appears the taxi is part of the plot.

The driver then gets back into his vehicle and tries to chase after the suspect, but to no avail.

A second video shows the suspect running back to where the crime took place and, along with his associates, gets into the taxi which speeds off with all the suspects inside.