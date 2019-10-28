WATCH | Lonehill motorcyclist opens fire on suspected robber

A Johannesburg man refused to become another statistic in SA's crime wave when he was confronted by a suspected robber.

The man, from Lonehill, was returning home with his dog on his motorbike on Sunday when he was “followed” by a white Mercedes.

Nationwide Crime SA shared an account, attributed to the man, on its Facebook page, stating that he had provided the following details.

The man had parked his bike and had his son take the dog into the house, before the vehicle pulled up outside.

“I thought [it was] the neighbours or visitors to a few houses down from me,” he reportedly said.

“They then make the U-turn and came back. As you can see on the video they parked quite aggressively and the passenger door opened and the guy with a pistol in his hand got out.

“When I saw the gun I knew it was a robbery, [I] drew mine and started firing,” he said.

His quick draw spooked the “robber”, who turned and fled as the man continued firing in his direction.

The suspect was able to get into the car, which drove away.

The vehicle allegedly knocked down a boom in the gated community.

Douglasdale police are investigating a case of attempted murder, but said no arrests had yet been made.