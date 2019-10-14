WATCH | UKZN student accused of murdering roommate wants his family in court

A University of KwaZulu-Natal student, Khanyile Nzimande, told the Pinetown magistrate's court, where he appeared for allegedly killing his room-mate, that it wasn't fair that his family weren't present.

The student is charged with the murder of BCom student Simukelo Zondi, whose burnt remains were discovered in a bush at the university's Westville campus at the weekend.

When asked by the magistrate who would represent him, a barefoot Nzimande said police had denied him the right to call his family to discuss his legal representation.

“How do I end up in court without my family being informed? How is that possible? Is that a fair game? That's not a fair game, " Nzimande said.