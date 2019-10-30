WATCH | Durban police roll out 'robocars' to beat festive season crime

Durban's metro police have partnered Microsoft to take crime-fighting to a new level by using technology to their advantage.

Three new police cars will be rolled out for KwaZulu-Natal's economic hub during the festive period in an effort to combat vehicle theft, unpaid fines and outstanding warrants.

Speaking at the State IT Agency (Sita) GovTech conference at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre (ICC) in Durban on Wednesday, eThekwini metro police spokesperson Parboo Sewpersadh said the partnership with Microsoft formed part of its Safer Cities initiative.

“These cars will be deployed to areas, identified by the city, to tackle crime and grime in the city itself,” he said.