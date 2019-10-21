Leaner stabbed 6 times at school.

Clement Hilarious is lucky to be alive after he was stabbed six times by a fellow pupil in Mmabatho, North West, on Thursday.

Hilarious, 23, a grade 12 pupil at Kebonang Secondary School, was stabbed while trying to separate pupils who were fighting.

"I am glad that I saved someone's life but I am worried about the final examinations. I am in a lot of pain at the moment. I stay far from the writing centre and I am having difficulties walking."

It is alleged that the suspect rushed out of the school and came back with a knife. According to the North West education department, the suspect chased Hilarious and stabbed him six times in the back.