Leaner stabbed 6 times at school
Clement Hilarious is lucky to be alive after he was stabbed six times by a fellow pupil in Mmabatho, North West, on Thursday.
Hilarious, 23, a grade 12 pupil at Kebonang Secondary School, was stabbed while trying to separate pupils who were fighting.
"I am glad that I saved someone's life but I am worried about the final examinations. I am in a lot of pain at the moment. I stay far from the writing centre and I am having difficulties walking."
It is alleged that the suspect rushed out of the school and came back with a knife. According to the North West education department, the suspect chased Hilarious and stabbed him six times in the back.
Education spokesperson Elias Malindi said the security managed to step in on time and the injured pupil was taken to safety in the staff room.
"He was then rushed to Bophelong Hospital where he was stitched and discharged."
Hilarious's uncle Jeremiah Cameia, 34, said it was unacceptable that his nephew nearly lost his life. "A human being cannot treat another human being like that. He was trying to separate him from fighting with another boy. The boy should be arrested. A case was opened with the police but they. only said they were still looking for him."
Police spokesperson Capt Aafje Botma said police would arrest the suspect soon.
Education MEC Mmaphefo Matsemela said schools were not battle fields. "We are not going to harbour criminals in our schools. Our primary responsibility is to teach learners and we do not teach them to stab other learners."
