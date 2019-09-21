Ramaphosa to deliver eulogy at funeral for deputy minister Bavelile Hlongwa

Mourners were arriving at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in Durban on Saturday for the funeral service of deputy minister of mineral resources Bavelile Hlongwa who was killed in an accident last week.

According to the official programme, President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the eulogy at 10.40am. He is also expected to be in attendance at the cemetery where the national flag will be removed from the coffin by the police and handed to Hlongwa's family. The Last Post and Reveille will then be sounded.

Other speakers include mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe and KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala. ANC Women's League president Bathabile Dlamini will pay tribute as Hlongwa's friend.