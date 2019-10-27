Sanef to write to Mantashe to reveal names of two journos he reportedly paid to 'destroy' story

The SA National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) says it will write to minerals and energy minister Gwede Mantashe and ask him to reveal the names of two journalists he reportedly paid to “destroy evidence” of an alleged extra marital affair with a student.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Sanef said it was shocked by reports that Mantashe admitted to paying two Sunday World journalists to kill a story about a reported affair with Lerato Makgatho.

Mantashe could not immediately be reached for comment by TimesLIVE.

In a story published by Sunday World, Gwede is quoted as saying he paid the journalists R70,000.

“I begged them not to write the story. I paid two journalists at your publication. I will not reveal their names,” Mantashe reportedly said.

Sanef said it would take action to address the matter by “writing to the minister to request that he reveals the names of the journalists involved”.