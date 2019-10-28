Pic of The Day

Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi embraces her African roots in her bio for Miss Universe

By Masego Seemela - 28 October 2019 - 08:36
Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi always embraces being a South African woman.
Image: Supplied/ Miss SA

Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi's headshot stole the spotlight after her profile was added to the Miss Universe website.

Zozibini is no stranger to being a trendsetter and won over the nation again when she posed in a doek for her Miss Universe profile.

The “woke” beauty pageant winner shared a beautiful picture of herself on Instagram rocking a bold emerald-green outfit.

“My bio has been uploaded on the Miss Universe website, and it really hit me that this is actually happening.”

“I am going to be representing my country on a global stage. Thank you for being a part of my story and journey. I can't wait to take you guys with me a bit further. We are taking SA to the universe and I couldn't be more proud and excited,” she wrote.

Zozibini is the only contestant to cover her hair for the official headshot and social media users were stanning over her bold decision to go against the grain.

