Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi embraces her African roots in her bio for Miss Universe

Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi's headshot stole the spotlight after her profile was added to the Miss Universe website.

Zozibini is no stranger to being a trendsetter and won over the nation again when she posed in a doek for her Miss Universe profile.

The “woke” beauty pageant winner shared a beautiful picture of herself on Instagram rocking a bold emerald-green outfit.

“My bio has been uploaded on the Miss Universe website, and it really hit me that this is actually happening.”