Ramaphosa met Gupta brothers 'three or four' times

President Cyril Ramaphosa said he had personally raised the issue of the Guptas' Waterkloof landing with Tony Gupta at a meeting with the ANC in 2016 but the Gupta brother said permission for the aircraft to land had been obtained and given by the Indian High Commissioner.

In an affidavit submitted to the commission of inquiry investigating state capture, headed by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, Ramaphosa said before the meeting with ANC officials, his meetings with the Gupta brothers had been inconsequential.

He said he had met with two of the Gupta brothers on "three or four occasions".

Ramaphosa said the first time he met the Guptas was in December 2012 after he was elected deputy president of the ANC and officials of the ANC were taken to a breakfast briefing.