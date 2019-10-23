Government irregular spending up from R50bn to R61bn

Irregular expenditure by government departments and state-owned entities continues to skyrocket, this year rising to R61.3bn from R50.1bn in 2018.

This is according to Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu, who was briefing parliament's standing committee on public accounts about the audit outcomes of all national and provincial government departments as well as SOEs for the 2018/2019 financial year.

In his report, Makwetu told MPs that several provincial departments from KwaZulu-Natal (health and transport), the Gauteng province (health and transport) and the national department of water and sanitation accounted for the lion's share of the R61bn irregular expenditure.

This is government money spent without following prescribed legal processes, which often results in gross financial mismanagement and corruption in some cases.

Makwetu said it was concerning that this has been the trend since 2016.

He said by the end of March this year, irregular expenditure in KZN stood at R12.4bn, with national departments racking up questionable transactions to the tune of R11.2bn, and Gauteng coming in at R7.1bn.

“The levels of irregular expenditure, sometimes, are a reflection of non-compliance with the discipline of supply chain as well as payments that are made without following processes in terms of acquisition of goods and services,” said Makwetu.