The death of organised black radical formations

On Black Wednesday, 18 October 1977 the white supremacist state decimated black radical thought articulated in the Black Consciousness (BC) philosophy and

decapitated the Black Consciousness Movement (BCM) it inspired.

In doing so the white supremacist state created a political vacuum.

White liberals - scorned, chastised and demonised by Steve Biko a decade earlier - seized the opportunity. Using the United Democratic Front (UDF) as a Trojan horse, white liberals rode their way back into the centre of black politics and struggles unchallenged.

Posturing as "the new radicals", white liberals condemned the black radicalism articulated in Biko's BC philosophy as unscientific and fascist.

There is scant appreciation of the wide ranging and enduring impact Black Wednesday has had on forms of black political organisation and struggles in the past 40 years.

It's not only the fixation with Black Wednesday as an attack on the media that accounts for this widespread unknowing about the catastrophic consequences the day visited upon black radicalism in politics.

Also hidden in plain sight is the role of the new radicals in bringing about a transition from the black radical character of the mobilisation of the 1970s to the largely unintelligible (at least to the masses of black society mobilised by the UDF) radicalism of the 1980s that located the primary contradiction in the political economy and characterising the contradiction as between classes generated by the capitalist mode of production.

It is not only after Black Wednesday that the new radicals sought to counteract BC in the mobilisation of black society. Between the formation of the South African Students Organisation (Saso) in 1969 and the Black People's Convention (BPC) in 1972, the core of the National Union of South African Students (Nusas) leadership peeled away to constitute themselves into the new radicals.