Taxi drivers attack Cape Town traffic cops - for the second time this week
Two traffic officers came under attack from taxi drivers at a Cape Town petrol station on Thursday, the second time that police have been attacked in the same area in less than a week.
Cape Town traffic services spokesperson Richard Coleman said that on Thursday afternoon one of the officers was in his car while the other went into the shop at a petrol station on Koeberg Road. Suddenly, half-a-dozen taxis descended on them.
"Two traffic officers were attacked ... by suspects travelling in six taxis. The officers had stopped at the garage in Koeberg Rd when the suspects pulled up in vehicles which had the number plates removed.
"They started attacking the patrol car, damaging the bonnet, the door and the mirror. The officer in the vehicle was unharmed," said Coleman.
The attackers then tried to get to the officer who was inside the shop.
"But the staff locked the door, and the suspects then damaged the door trying to get in. The suspects fled soon after. No one was injured," he added.
Exactly a week ago, a taxi driver was arrested after he and his sliding door operator allegedly assaulted a traffic officer and a police constable last Thursday.
The traffic officer was in the process of impounding the taxi when the alleged assault took place. The traffic officer then called for backup from SAPS, but the 19-year-old taxi driver and an accomplice who “operates the sliding door” allegedly continued their assault by taking on a constable who arrived to help.
The operator fled from the scene in another taxi.
Coleman said that Cape Town traffic authorities would lay charges with the police over the latest incident, and has requested video footage to help identify the attackers.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.