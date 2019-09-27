Vehicles stoned, truck burns in second day of 'taxi protests' in Cape Town

Vehicles were stoned and at least one truck engulfed in flames as violent protests flared up for a second day on Friday in and around Dunoon in Cape Town.

The protests, purportedly a backlash against a crackdown by traffic authorities on errant minibus taxi drivers, caused early morning commuter chaos when the N7 freeway was closed.

Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said traffic police and metro police had been deployed to help the SAPS contain the violence.

“Due to violent protesting in Du Noon, Potsdam Road is closed in both directions between Malibongwe Road and Killarney Road. This is due to vehicles that are being stoned,” said Cape Town traffic services spokesperson Richard Coleman.

The N7 freeway was closed in both directions between Plattekloof and Malibongwe roads, causing heavy morning traffic congestion. Coleman said a truck had been set alight and others were abandoned in the affected area.